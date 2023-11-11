Tanner Mordecai, Chimere Dike and Braelon Allen returned to the Badgers' starting lineup this week. What difference did it make? Well, the offense somehow looked worse than it did a week ago against Indiana with none of them in the game.

Allen clearly wasn't fully healthy — he only had three carries for three yards. Without him, the ground game remained stagnant, and it became clear that the offensive staff didn't have much faith in Jackson Acker or Cade Yacamelli's ability to move the sticks. Those two combined for 59 yards on 13 carries— they were a non-factor. Especially considering much of that yardage came in garbage time with the game already out of reach. At halftime, Wisconsin had 14 rushing yards on 1.8 yards-per-carry. Those numbers were slightly improved upon in the second half, but a lot of that came from designed runs to Mordecai.

Mordecai's presence led to some bigger plays. On Wisconsin's first drive, he connected on a long crossing route to Vinny Anthony for 35 yards. The quarterback made some plays with his legs and finished with a much more consistent completion percentage than Braedyn Locke when he was leading the offense, but that didn't translate to a more consistent offense. In the first half, after an opening drive field goal, Wisconsin's following drives resulted in three punts and missed field goal.

The offensive line continued to play poorly. As mentioned, running lanes were few and far between. Procedural penalties regularly cost the Badgers, from holdings to false starts. These are the types of issues that shouldn't continue to plague a unit in Week 11.

Drops were once again an issue. Anthony, Will Pauling and Skyler Bell were all culprits. This unit has no rhythm and no identity.

Even after a dismal first half, the defense did its job to gift the offense great field position on its first two drives — the Badgers started at Northwestern's 48 and their 49 yard line. What did that lead to? A three-and-out that netted nine yards and a turnover on downs.

There's not a whole lot else you can say about this unit at this point besides what's already been written time and time again. They're lifeless, lethargic and lackadaisical. Say what you will about injuries or continuity, but this offense has been one of the biggest letdowns in the country. Embarrassing doesn't even begin to describe it.