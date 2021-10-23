Grades and Game Balls after Wisconsin's win over No. 25 Purdue

The all-time series between Wisconsin and Purdue continues to remain one-sided, as the Badgers derailed the No. 25 Boilermakers with a 30-13 win on Saturday in West Lafayette. UW (4-3 overall, 2-2 Big Ten) utilized its rushing attack in accumulating nearly 300 yards, while the defense shut down Purdue (4-3, 2-2) by containing its all-conference wide out and creating turnovers. BadgerBlitz.com presents grades for each phase -- offense, defense and special teams -- along with dishing out game balls after the Big Ten West showdown.

GRADES

OFFENSE: BC

Wisconsin put up 30 points on Saturday against a Purdue defense that was allowing just 14 per game. It ran for 290 yards against a team that allowed about 116 per contest, further cementing any discussion of its identity to its ground attack for now. Chez Mellusi and Braelon Allen combined for 289 rushing yards on 39 carries and three touchdowns. UW scored on all six red zone possessions. It averaged 5.8 yards per play. Overall, it got the job done to come out of West Lafayette with a win. The performance wasn't all positive by any stretch. The offense turned the ball over twice which led to 13 Purdue points (six directly on the George Karlaftis scoop and score in the second quarter). Only three of the six red zone scores went for touchdowns. The unit only moved the chains on 1-of-13 third downs, and it was largely one-dimensional (an Army-esque 51 rushes to eight passes). If a team stops the run, how will Wisconsin respond later this seasson?

DEFENSE: A+

Jim Leonhard's defense thoroughly contained Purdue to one offensive touchdown and generated a handful of turnovers on Saturday on way to the road win. Jeff Brohm's unit gained just 206 total yards -- 219 passing, -13 rushing -- against Wisconsin. That is well below the 334.2 yards it averaged through the air (423 total) coming into the divisional clash. Wisconsin limited first-team All-Big Ten receiver David Bell to just six receptions for 33 yards. Quarterback Aidan O'Connell completed 24 of 32 passes for only 200 yards with a touchdown and trio of interceptions. Any potential advantage with a three-quarterback look for the Boilermakers fell very short. UW came up with five takeaways -- three official interceptions, two fumble recoveries -- which is one more than its entire total (four) from the six previous contests. It held Purdue to 3-of-12 on third-down conversions while also tallying 10 tackles for loss and six sacks.

SPECIAL TEAMS: B

Collin Larsh connected on all three of his field goal attempts and three extra point tries, continuing a strong start to the 2021 season. Overall, he has hit on 10-of-12 field goal attempts through seven games. Punter Andy Vujnovich averaged 45.4 yards per boot. Two of his five punts went inside the 20-yard line. Wisconsin's return units again did not make an impact, and a Dean Engram fumble on a punt return in the first quarter almost cost UW possession (for what it's worth, Allen fumbled the ball on the next play that created a sudden change opportunity for Purdue). Wide receiver Chimere Dike, taking over for Devin Chandler on kickoff returns, only averaged 17 yards per return on two tries.

GAME BALLS

INSIDE LINEBACKER LEO CHENAL

An all-around incredible performance. The junior inside linebacker finished with nine tackles, and he registered career highs in tackles for loss (5.5) and sacks (3.5). His presence in the backfield drastically affected Purdue's ability to generate anything consistent on Saturday.

RUNNING BACKS CHEZ MELLUSI AND BRAELON ALLEN

Heading into the season, we thought it would be Mellusi and Jalen Berger as the one-two punch; now, it's the Clemson transfer and the 17-year-old true freshman breaking out behind their offensive line. Mellusi recorded his fourth 100-yard plus outing for Wisconsin on Saturday, finishing with 149 yards on 27 attempts and a touchdown. Allen coughed up the ball twice in the first half, one becoming a turnover in the first quarter that eventually led to Purdue tying the game. However, the first-year Badger came back strong thereafter. He rebounded to end the day with a 12-carry, 140-yard performance with two touchdowns. It was the third straight 100-yard performance for Allen, who now has 428 yards on 7.4 yards per carry with a team-leading five touchdowns this season. Mellusi now averages five yards per attempt on way to team-best 692 rushing yards and four scores through seven games.

SAFETY COLLIN WILDER

Wilder certainly brought enough "juice" to generate some takeaways on Saturday in Ross-Ade Stadium. He popped Purdue tight end Payne Durham on an O'Connell pass, taking a completion and officially turning it into a forced fumble and recovery in the third quarter. Later in the second half, O'Connell hung a pass intended for an open King Doerue. Wilder read it and snagged it out of the air for an interception. Six plays later, Allen ran for a 14-yard touchdown to make it a 27-13 game. Overall, Wilder finished with seven tackles, six of which were solo.

