Grades and Game Balls after Wisconsin's loss to No. 19 Penn State

MADISON, WIS. -- No. 12 Wisconsin gave up some big plays but whiffed at providing some key moments of its own on Saturday during a 16-10 loss to No. 19 Penn State inside Camp Randall Stadium. BadgerBlitz.com grades the offense, defense and special teams, as well as provides game balls after the season-opening defeat.

OFFENSE: D

This grade solely is driven by the lack of execution in the red zone and the points put on the scoreboard. Wisconsin drove beyond Penn State's 20-yard line four times on Saturday, but it could only must seven points. Three series -- two which found its way to the PSU two-yard line or closer -- resulted in neither a touchdown nor a field goal. The product for each respective possessions: blocked field goal, fumble and interception. Regarding those two within the five-yard line, each of the first down plays proved disastrous. A false start penalty in the second quarter and a fumble in the fourth quarter resulted in backing the Badgers up beyond the five-yard line in those instances. Wisconsin moved the ball well at times, outgaining Penn State 356 to 297 yards, but it just never felt fully in rhythm outside of its 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive in the third quarter in answering Penn State's first scoring series. Quarterback Graham Mertz finished 22-of-37 for 185 yards and two fourth quarter interceptions. Referees also assessed a couple of intentional grounding penalties against the redshirt sophomore, and he was sacked twice. Four bright spots in the loss on this side of the ball came from running backs Chez Mellusi and Isaac Guerendo (a combined 177 yards on 44 carries) wide receiver Danny Davis (eight receptions, 99 yards) and tight end Jake Ferguson (nine receptions, 52 yards). Runs by wide receivers Kendric Pryor and Chimere Dike off the edge netted a combined 27 yards on three carries.

DEFENSE: BC (FIRST HALF: A+; SECOND HALF: C-)

I called this out in BadgerBlitz.com's takeaways post, but Wisconsin's defense played nearly a tale of two halves, though perhaps not quite to the analogy of "Jekyll and Hyde." UW halted Penn State in the first 30 minutes of game play to the tune of 43 total yards on 22 plays. Quarterback Sean Clifford felt the pressure and it showed, especially when five of the six drives resulted in three-and-outs. Penn State's second half adjustments proved fruitful, however, in gaining 254 yards. Four of the five passing plays over 15 yards came in the final two quarters -- including the completions of 49 and 42 yards to wide receiver Jahan Dotson. Wisconsin also gave up a 54-yard catch to wide out KeAndre Lambert-Smith. Four drives in the second half resulted in at least 61 or more yards -- three of those possessions ending in points. Clifford finished the game completing 18 of 33 passes for 247 yards and that one touchdown to Dotson. The all-conference wide receiver went over the century mark in receiving yards (102 on five receptions with the 49-yard touchdown), while Lamber-Smith ended Saturday with 71 yards on four catches. Wisconsin's defense certainly whipped up the pressure, though it only recorded two sacks officially (one each from Jack Sanborn and Nick Herbig). Sanborn and outside linebacker Noah Burks each contributed two tackles for loss on the day, equaling four of the eight overall on the day for Jim Leonhard's unit. Penn State only rushed for 50 yards on 18 carries for a measly 2.8 yards per attempt. The defense as a whole only gave up 16 points, and that second half provided some bend but don't break situations. For that matter, the Nittany Lions' wide receivers will be among the toughest seen by Wisconsin this year. The unit made key mistakes, particular in the secondary, but they still played well enough to win.

SPECIAL TEAMS: C-

Some positives in the kicking game, but not a lot from the return game. Collin Larsh rebounded from a blocked 25-yard attempt in the second quarter to connect on a 43-yard boot through the uprights early in the fourth. Jack Van Dyke's first kickoff went for a touchback, but the only two did not. His third attempt wound up being returned by tight end Brenton Strange to the PSU 32. Andy Vujnovich averaged 46.7 yards per punt with a long of 59, but that nearly 60-yard attempt went as a touchback as the coverage unit could not retrieve the ball inside the 20. Regardless, Wisconsin's defense forced a three-and-out thereafter. Wide receiver Devin Chandler did not receive an opportunity to return a kickoff, as all four of Jordan Stout's cannon-of-a-leg like attempts resulted in touchbacks. Penn State's punt coverage team thwarted Dean Engram, holding him to eight yards on three attempts.

GAME BALLS

WISCONSIN RUNNING BACKS CHEZ MELLUSI AND ISAAC GUERENDO

Wisconsin running back Chez Mellusi (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

Seeing no Jalen Berger was a surprise on Saturday, but Mellusi and Guerendo looked formidable as a one-two punch. The former finished with 121 yards on 31 carries and a touchdown, while the latter contributed 56 yards on 13 carries. Both showcased patience and a burst when holes opened up on Saturday and helped UW gain 180 yards on the ground.

PENN STATE WIDE RECEIVER JAHAN DOTSON

Kudos should be given to the all-conference wide out with his 20-yard per catch average. Two of his catches went for 40 yards, but it should be acknowledged that Clifford targeted him 11 times on the day, connecting on just five.

WISCONSIN WIDE RECEIVER DANNY DAVIS

Davis finished the afternoon with eight receptions for 99 yards, including a spectacular eight-yard grab on a 3rd-and-7 to set UW up at the PSU 1 late in the fourth quarter. On UW's last drive with 71 seconds in regulation, he and Mertz connected for a couple of quick completions, finding a rhythm on a drive that showcased potential as a last gasp in scoring.

PENN STATE'S ELLIS BROOKS AND ARNOLD EBIKETIE