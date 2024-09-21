Advertisement
Published Sep 21, 2024
Germantown ILB Cooper Catalano breaks the state's career tackling record
Jon McNamara  •  BadgerBlitz
BROOKFIELD - Germantown senior inside linebacker Cooper Catalano broke the state's career tackling record on Friday evening in a 21-7 win over Brookfield East.

The three-star Wisconsin commit eclipsed 462 tackles, a mark previously set by Andy Borchardt (Edgar, 2007-09) and Brody Milz (Black Hawk, 2014-17).

“More importantly, we got the win - got to 2-1 in the conference season," Catalano said after the win. "Really proud of the guys, but super proud of the accomplishment. I got to talk a little bit in the team huddle, and that was cool. Just got to tell everyone it was really a team effort.

"D-linemen, other linebackers, DBs defensive coordinator and the coaches, they've helped me all throughout my four years here. Hopefully we can keep it rolling this year."

