News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-13 11:17:14 -0500') }} football Edit

Georgia TE Hugh Laughlin camps at Wisconsin

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

There wasn't a family connection or a tie to the state of Wisconsin that lured Hugh Laughlin to the Badgers' football camp last weekend.

The 6-foot-6, 240-pound tight end from Athens Academy in Georgia, who had previously received a few recruiting letters from UW, just wanted to experience what the university had to offer.

Y7vdgjww9mspvyhdbkos
Hugh Laughlin (Rivals.com)
Hqawqn6fy2afynepgh8f
premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}