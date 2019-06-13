Georgia TE Hugh Laughlin camps at Wisconsin
There wasn't a family connection or a tie to the state of Wisconsin that lured Hugh Laughlin to the Badgers' football camp last weekend.
The 6-foot-6, 240-pound tight end from Athens Academy in Georgia, who had previously received a few recruiting letters from UW, just wanted to experience what the university had to offer.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news