Ryan Dupont 's first unofficial visit outside of his home-state of Georgia took him to Big Ten country.

"I had an outstanding visit and spent over six hours there," Dupont told BadgerBlitz.com. "I got to spend most of my time with Coach (John) Settle and he allowed me to sit in on a running backs meeting before their spring practice. Not only are there great up-to-date facilities, but how professional the coaches were really stood out. They want to build great football players, but also successful leaders for the future.

"I received a tour of the entire football facility, which was awesome. I got to watch the spring football game as well and it was a great experience."

Dupont, who played on back-to-back state title teams for Blessed Trinity, is being recruited as a fullback by the Badgers. He could also play middle linebacker at the next level.

"Wisconsin wants me to play fullback," Dupont said. "Coach Settle seemed very positive and we are going to meet again at Blessed Trinity in May. So far he has been great. Not only does he seem like a great coach, he is a very genuine person. I hope to continue to build a strong relationship with him in the future.

"With other schools, I am being looked at to play fullback and inside linebacker. Currently I don't have a preference, I just want to play football at the next level."

Recruiting is just starting to pick up for Dupont, who has a few more schools he'd like to visit in the hear future.

"I just started the recruitment process," Dupont said. "I recently toured Mercer University and last weekend I visited Wisconsin. I’m looking to visit Kansas State, Pittsburgh and Iowa State.

"I know Coach (Tim) McFarlin will be reaching out to other schools in the next few weeks. Also, I spoke with the offensive of coordinator at Army, Brent Davis, when he visited Blessed Trinity."

Wisconsin has one commitment in the 2021 class from in-state offensive lineman JP Benzschawel.