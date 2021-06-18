Gary Brown targets 2023 RB Kalib Hicks
Gary Brown worked as the running backs coach for the Dallas Cowboys from 2013 to 2019.
Thursday, Wisconsin's first-year assistant coach went back to the state of Texas - and just outside of Dallas - to extend a new offer for the Badgers in the 2023 class. Kalib Hicks, a rising junior from Ryan High School, picked up a scholarship offer from Brown after their first conversation.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news