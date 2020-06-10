MADISON, Wis. – While he doesn’t know the exact number, Wisconsin men’s basketball coach Greg Gard estimates he’s helped recruit around 75 scholarship and walk-on athletes to the program since arriving on campus nearly 20 years ago. The one number he is positive about: all those recruits received their offer after he or the staff saw them in person at one of Wisconsin’s on-campus camps or in an AAU event somewhere in the country. “We’ve never signed somebody we haven’t watched in person,” Gard told BadgerBlitz.com. “In my time here on staff, going back 18-19 years, at least somebody on the staff had seen (a player) live.”

Potentially offering prospects without a prior relationship is an adjustment for Greg Gard. (AP Photos)

The thought of offering prospects without a prior relationship is an adjustment that Gard, his coaches and colleges across the country are having to consider with the full cancelation of the offseason recruiting periods in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. While it was a necessity for the NCAA to cancel the April spring evaluation period - UW also decided to cancel all youth programs through mid-August - the reality of no AAU events hit home late last month when the Division 1 Council Coordination Committee extended the recruiting dead period through July 31.

Instead of hosting high school prospects and top recruiting targets on campus and finalizing a summer travel schedule that would include trips to Las Vegas, South Carolina and everywhere in between, Gard and his assistants have been relegated to phone and Zoom calls, text messaging, emails and social media. “I’d prefer to offer scholarships face-to-face, eyeball-to-eyeball, and not throw them out like Halloween candy,” Gard said. “That’s just how I’ve developed. It doesn’t always work that way, but it’s always been, for the most part, people we’ve got to see live. Depending on how this goes and how things change with new restrictions with in-person recruiting and visits, you have to be flexible with change.” While AAU and camp events are just one piece of the recruiting puzzle, removing those from the schedule eliminates the ability for coaches to see how potential targets handle competing against similar or better competition. It’s a pairing of talent that isn’t as prevalent in high school, where equal matchups don’t usually exist on a game-by-game basis. “In AAU, you can do mass evaluation,” Gard said. “You could be watching eight, 10, 12 games a day in a tournament field or bouncing around the country. You can see a lot in a short amount of time. There’s disadvantages to that, too, in that you see the best of the kid and the worst of a kid. Because they play so much, you take all things into account.” The one avenue still available to Gard is full high school tapes, an option not always fully utilized because of time constraints or the option of seeing a player live. While highlight tapes are a good conversation starter, a full game tape will reveal the entire picture of a player in terms of strengths, weaknesses, good habits and bad.

