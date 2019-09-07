MADISON -- The No.17 Wisconsin Badgers took care of business at Camp Randall Stadium in a 61-0 route of the Central Michigan Chippewas. Saturday afternoon's win saw UW once again hold an opponent scoreless as its staunch defense has yet to allow a point all season. Offensively, it was an aerial attack led by junior Jack Coan. Let's get to our weekly grades, position-by-position.

Zack Baun (Darren Lee)

QUARTERBACK: A+

Jack Coan made the most of his first start at Camp Randall. The junior quarterback completed 26 passes on 33 attempts, most notably launching two deep balls for touchdowns to wide receiver Quintez Cephus. The deep ball, an area where Wisconsin struggled to convert in Week 1, was on point today. Coan threw for 363 yards, the fifth-most in UW history in terms of single game performances, and his accuracy both on the deep balls and in the short game sparked his career high in yards. In addition to Coan, Wisconsin fans were treated to the debut of freshman phenom Graham Mertz. Mertz showed flashes of his potential as he converted on two third-and-long situations in the second half. Mertz finished the day 4-of-5 for 35 yards. Even Chase Wolf got in on the action completing his only pass attempt.

RUNNING BACK: A/B

Is there anything left to say about Jonathan Taylor? For the second consecutive week Wisconsin's best player eclipsed 100 yards on the ground and did not need four quarters to do it. Taylor also continued the fall camp buzz about him as a receiving threat by hauling in a 17-yard touchdown from Coan in the second quarter. Garrett Groshek had some impressive runs up the middle with very little room to work with. The former walk-on consistently turned two-yard gains into five-yard gains with his physicality. He finished the day with seven carries for 36 yards. Redshirt freshman Nakia Watson also found the end zone with a three-yard touchdown run. However, he did cough the ball up, something Wisconsin will look to eliminate in two weeks against Michigan.

WIDE RECEIVER A

The headlines rightly belong to Cephus and his return to Camp Randall. After his tumultuous year off the field, he showed Wisconsin fans that he is still a difference maker on the field. Despite his lack of reps, the extra week of practice paid off. After Coan and Cephus could not link up on two deep balls in Tampa, the pair connected for two deep touchdowns in the second quarter. The scores came within less than two-and-a-half minutes of each other and showed that Wisconsin has a true deep threat in No. 87. With 11 different Badgers catching a pass, it was clear to see that this receiving core can make Wisconsin an aerial threat in Big Ten play.

TIGHT END: B+

It wasn't anything flashy, but Jake Ferguson ended the day with three catches for 49 yards. The redshirt sophomore will continue to be a threat in the passing game, and this performance was certainly a step up from last week. He was able to find openings due to the amount of Wisconsin threats in the passing game.

OFFENSIVE LINE: A/B

Wisconsin had whatever it wanted from an offensive perspective as it accumulated 599 total yards. Credit the offensive line for allowing Coan the time and space to go through his progressions and eventually make a positive decision. CMU was only able to record on sack on Coan all game and that came off of a corner blitz that Wisconsin did not pick up. There were a few times where the line allowed the running back tandem of Watson and Taylor to be swallowed up quickly, although for the most part they gave Wisconsin the push they needed. The most notable push came in the second half on a 3rd-and-2 where the offensive line willed Taylor forward for a first down.

DEFENSIVE LINE: A/B

Any time a defense gives up 15 rushing yards for the game, it's hard to give anything but an A. The line gave absolutely no running room to the CMU offense all game long. Jim Leonhard's group did apply pressure to all three CMU quarterbacks who saw the field, although only recorded on sack. Wisconsin will look to get to the quarterback more effectively in two weeks time against Michigan. For the second consecutive week, true freshman Keeanu Benton recorded a tackle for loss.

INSIDE LINEBACKERS: A+

The Wisconsin group of inside linebackers overwhelmed CMU from the get go. Sophomore Jack Sanborn came up with his first career interception and registered on tackle and one quarterback hurry throughout the afternoon. Chris Orr also put together a nice game for Wisconsin as he registered three tackles in the shutout win. Back-ups Leo Chenal and Mike Maskalunas had four tackles each to lead Wisconsin's defense. The pressure applied against the CMU running backs all afternoon long created significant problems for the Chippewa offense.

OUTSIDE LINEBACKERS: A

It was another impressive performance from Zack Baun. The senior leader followed up his strip sack in Week 1 by leading Wisconsin with two tackles for loss against CMU. Despite the injury to Izayah Green-May, this group performed well. Green-May's replacement, redshirt junior Noah Burks, registered two tackles, including a tackle for loss.

CORNERBACKS: A

It was a dominant performance from Wisconsin on all defensive fronts. The secondary for Wisconsin held CMU to just one passing first down. Faion Hicks and Deron Harrell led the charge as the Badgers only allowed 43 total yards through the air. Rachad Wildgoose and Caesar Williams also found time on the field as defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard mixed and matched his corners.

SAFETY: A

It's hard to give anything but A grades to a defense that has yet to allow a point through two games this season. Despite the injury to Scott Nelson, this group turned in another impressive performance. Collin Wilder followed up his interception in Week 1 by recording a pass break up and disrupting the CMU offense. His nose for the football was certainly on display today as he always seemed to be near the defensive action. Eric Burrell also recorded two tackles for the Badger defense.

SPECIAL TEAMS: B

Despite missing his initial two kicks of the season, Collin Larsh knocked one through from 28 yards for his first collegiate field goal. He was unable to connect from 51 yards out in the second quarter. The lone punt for senior Anthony Lotti only went for 29 yards, although he didn't have many opportunities the way the offense was clicking. Jack Dunn was impressive in the return game, consistently turning tight windows into positive yardage. He finished the day with 51 yards on five returns.

OVERALL: A