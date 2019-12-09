Game day grades: Big Ten Championship
INDIANAPOLIS -- It was a tale of two halves for No. 8 Wisconsin against No. 1 Ohio State inside Lucas Oil Stadium. Ultimately, Ryan Day's team outscored the Badgers, 27-0, in the second half and came away with a 34-21 win.
Wisconsin (10-3) could not have scripted a better start as it found the end zone twice before Ohio State could get on the board. Jonathan Taylor had one of the best halves of his career against an opponent he has struggled mightily against in the past. The junior opened the scoring with a 44-yard burst that set the tone for the Badgers.
Wisconsin led by at halftime following two unexpected rushing touchdowns from quarterback Jack Coan.
From there, it was all Buckeyes on both sides of the football.
Let's get to our weekly grades, position-by-position.
QUARTERBACK: B
It was a difficult day to measure for Coan. The junior finished with 232 yards and completed 17 of his 33 attempts. The first-half story for the Sayville, N.Y., native came with his legs, as Coan dialed up a timely 14-yard run for a touchdown with just over five minutes gone in the second quarter. Coan followed up an incredible reception by Quintez Cephus with a quarterback sneak to restore a 14-point advantage for the Badgers heading into halftime.
The Buckeyes amped up the defensive pressure in the second half. Coan was pressured often and it led to early throws and inaccurate balls throughout the third and fourth quarters. Coan did take care of the football and ended the night without a turnover.
RUNNING BACK: B
This grade has solid given just how special Taylor was in the first half. In the junior tailback excelled early and started with a 44-yard touchdown run on Wisconsin's first drive. The New Jersey native broke through a sizable hole near midfield and turned on the afterburners en route to the end zone. In likely his second-to-last game as a Badger, Taylor finished with 20 carries for 148 yards and a touchdown.
At halftime, Taylor had rushed 13 times for 135 yards including the 44-yard touchdown and a 45-yard run near the end of the half to set up UW's third score. The second half saw the star back only rush seven times for 13 total yards. Once Wisconsin found itself behind in the fourth quarter, his impact was lessened. Taylor did surpass the 6,000-yard mark for his career in the Big Ten Championship game.
WIDE RECEIVER: B
It was "The Quintez Cephus Show" early in Indianapolis and the junior wide out finished with seven catches for 122 yards. Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor were targeted a combined nine times, but according to StatBroadcast, Cephus was targeted 14 times. His most impressive grab came just inside the one-yard line when the Georgia native went upstairs in between two Buckeyes to set up a Coan quarterback sneak for a touchdown. The passing game was centered around Cephus and it payed off early for the Badgers.
Much like the rest of Wisconsin's offense - and defense for that matter - the Badgers' receivers disappeared for much of the second half. Pryor finished with two grabs for 22 yards, while Davis finished with three receptions for 38 yards. The Badgers missed senior A.J. Taylor, who suffered a season-ending injury in the second quarter against Minnesota.
TIGHT END: C
