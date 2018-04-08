STOUGHTON - It was a year of transition for Gabe Madsen, who, along with his twin brother, Mason Madsen, moved from small-town Bloomer, Wis., to Rochester, Minn., where his father, Luke, accepted the head coaching job at Mayo High School.

"It was kind of hard coming in late - we got there in August, so we didn't know many of the guys," Gabe Madsen told BadgerBlitz.com at the ROCK Spring Classic on Saturday. "Next year should be better because we're all comfortable there now and we know everyone.