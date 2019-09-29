News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-29 07:53:22 -0500') }} football

From the Box: Badgers' pressure the difference maker in win vs. Wildcats

Jake Kocorowski • BadgerBlitz
Senior Writer
Senior Writer at BadgerBlitz.com; Co-host of The BadgerBlitz.com podcast; Co-author, Walk-On This Way: The On-Going Legacy of the Wisconsin Football Walk-on Tradition

MADISON -- The No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers outlasted their Big Ten West divisional foes, the Northwestern Wildcats, in a 24-15 win inside Camp Randall Stadium. Perhaps atypical during Saturday's win, 12 of those two dozen points came directly from UW's defense.

In a day where the offense struggled to gain yards and find the end zone, Jim Leonhard's unit shined once again and asserted itself to help Wisconsin (4-0 overall, 2-0 Big Ten) stay undefeated through the first third of the regular season.

"I mean, we owe them one, and it’s just really fun to play off of that defense," quarterback Jack Coan said after the game. "They got a bunch of playmakers out there, and it’s a pretty special group.”

Against an offense still grappling with its own issues, the Badgers held the Wildcats to 255 total yards and 5-of-20 third down conversions. On top of that, three turnovers translated into 14 points in the form of direct touchdowns from Wisconsin defenders.

Wisconsin's Matt Henningsen recovers a fumble in the end zone.
Wisconsin's Matt Henningsen recovers a fumble in the end zone.
