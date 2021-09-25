CHICAGO, ILL. -- Under 15 minutes to play in regulation, No. 18 Wisconsin pushed ahead with a three-point lead thanks to what was then a go-ahead field goal by Collin Larsh.

Then the bottom dropped out.

No. 12 Notre Dame went on a scoring barrage thereafter in the final 14:01 of the game, hanging 31 unanswered points on Paul Chryst's program in what became a 41-13 blowout inside Soldier Field on Saturday.

"Obviously, thought that it was heck of a game until they had the kickoff return and absolutely bad finish for us," Chryst said after the game, "and that's tough to see."