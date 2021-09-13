From the Box: Savor Wisconsin's defensive effort vs. Eastern Michigan

MADISON, WIS. -- A day after Wisconsin's 34-7 win over Eastern Michigan on Saturday evening, a thought popped into my head. Do we all really understand how dominant Jim Leonhard's defense performed this weekend?

UW stifled any attempt of offense put forth by Eastern Michigan. Consider the following stats: *Eastern Michigan gained 16 rushing yards on 18 attempts. *It took a final garbage time drive late in the fourth quarter for the Eagles to sniff around the century mark in yards. They gained 23 -- just 23 -- in the first half. *The MAC program only scrounged together 92 total yards on 38 plays. Its Big Ten foe allowed only 2.4 yards per snap. *The only points on the scoreboard for Chris Creighton's program came from its defense, not offense, via a 98-yard pick six in the fourth quarter.

One could have expected Wisconsin's defense to lock down Eastern Michigan on Saturday, a week after playing very well for the most part but still committing some crucial miscues in a one-score loss to Penn State. Simply put, the Badgers put on a clinic on Saturday, and defensive end Matt Henningsen took "enormous pride" in holding an opponent under 100 yards. "Our goal as a defense is to be the most physical defense in the country," Henningsen said. "And if we're physical, that'll result in them being unable to run the ball. If they can't run the ball, it's tough to throw the ball." Eastern Michigan only converted two of 11 third-down opportunities, and with the ground game thoroughly contained, the quarterback duo of Preston Hutchinson and Ben Bryant completed a combined 10 of 20 throws for 76 yards and an interception on the day. Overall, Wisconsin as a team recorded just 34 tackles on the official stats sheets, but six of them went for loss. Seven of Eastern Michigan's 10 drives ended in three-and-outs. Its combined totals for yardage in that seemingly lucky number of series? 24. One of the three possessions that didn't end after three snaps actually wrapped up in two with Donte Burton's first career interception on a second-down throw from Hutchinson. Inside linebacker Jack Sanborn explained the disruption those short series can do. "I think as a defense, you don't want an offense to get in rhythm," Sanborn said. "An offense wants to get in rhythm, and anytime that we're continuing to force those three-and-outs, forces an offense not to have the opportunity to really get in rhythm at all. "That's what we love as a defense, and it all starts up front in stopping the run. Then that allows us all to be creative on third down and kind of get after it and see what we can do."