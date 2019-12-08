The disappointment will linger for a bit as the Wisconsin players, coaching staff and fanbase look back on what could have been. However, Wisconsin's performance, at the very least, likely sealed a New Year's Six bowl.

However, the UW momentum halted and shifted quickly to Ryan Day 's program in the second half. With their offensive fury on display, the Buckeyes scored 27 unanswered points while their defense stymied the Badgers with a goose egg on the scoreboard. That helped swing the tide and allowed the Big Ten power to record its third straight conference title.

The defense bent but did not break, allowing just one touchdown through 30 minutes. The offense exploded with big plays through from the arm of Jack Coan and from the legs of Jonathan Taylor .

INDIANAPOLIS -- For two quarters, the No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers shocked the college football world with its 14-point halftime lead over No. 1 Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship game.

As of Sunday morning, pundits and college football playoff experts projected Wisconsin to head to one of two New Year's Six Bowls:

ESPN's Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach: Cotton Bowl vs. Memphis

The Athletic's Stewart Mandel: Rose Bowl vs. Oregon

CBS Sports' Jerry Palm: Rose Bowl vs. Oregon

Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller: Cotton Bowl vs. Memphis

Athlon Sports' Steven Lassan: Rose Bowl vs. Oregon

USA Today's Erick Smith: Rose Bowl vs. Oregon

College Football News: Rose Bowl vs. Oregon

In my opinion, Wisconsin showed enough to warrant an invitation to Pasadena. Redshirt junior cornerback Caesar Williams' believes the team has done enough to do so as well.

"I definitely do," Williams said. "We were up pretty well in the first half.

"Whatever bowl game we're in, whatever's next, I know these guys are going to fight, and we're going to let whatever we have in us out and try to dominate the next game."

The debate will be whether Wisconsin or Penn State find its way into "The Granddaddy of Them All." Heading into championship week, the teams ranked No. 8 and No. 10, respectively, in the penultimate College Football Playoff rankings.

UW (10-3) stormed back during a November streak that included four wins - three trophy games - thanks to its offensive finding its groove once again both in the run and passing games. Its defense contained opponents enough, but they also received contributions from its special teams at key moments.

On Tuesday evening, just four days before the Big Ten Championship game, CFP selection committee chair Rob Mullens called out Wisconsin's three top 25 wins and noted it was a "balanced team, top 10 nationally in relative offense and defense."

The one key blip on UW's radar this season came on Oct. 19 in Champaign, where it dropped a 24-23 last-second contest to now-bowl eligible Illinois. If the Badgers pull off even an ugly win against the Fighting Illini, we are likely discussing the team as a lock for Pasadena, at the very least -- and based on how other programs fared this past weekend, potentially debating a College Football Playoff berth despite sporting a two-loss record, both to the Buckeyes.

The question now: Whether the deciding members will punish Wisconsin for playing an extra game that Penn State never had to. Head coach Paul Chryst was asked after the loss if he felt Wisconsin deserved to be in the Rose Bowl over another Big Ten program.

“How I view it is that we’ve got a really good football team, and I appreciate what they’ve done," Chryst said. "You play out in the season and at the end of the season you earn what you get, and it doesn’t matter what I think and say. We’ve got a good football team and you know what, we are going to be in a good bowl game and play against a good team. This team has earned that.”

At about 2:15 p.m. CT on Sunday, we will find out Wisconsin's landing spot for bowl season. Redshirt junior safety Eric Burrell looked ahead to send out the class above him with another win.

"Hopefully we'll be in Pasadena, but I'm excited wherever we go," Burrell said. "I think we're in a good spot, good position, so we have to send the seniors off right, so that's what we're looking forward to."

Williams summed it up in two sentences, a smile spreading across his face as he spoke.

"Pasadena, Texas, Florida, it doesn't matter," Williams said. "I'm ready to go to war with these guys again."