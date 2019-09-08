MADISON -- Before fall camp, Kendric Pryor noted the narrative of Wisconsin being known just for its running backs. The quarterbacks and wide receivers worked to change that this summer.

"In order for us to be a great team, we have to be balanced," Pryor told BadgerBlitz.com during Wisconsin's media day on July 31. "We have to be able to throw the ball and run the ball. We put a lot of extra work in this summer to try to change that perspective."

Through two games of the 2019 season, it certainly appears No. 17 Wisconsin is well on its way to doing just that. Saturday afternoon, the offense passed for exactly 400 yards and scored three touchdowns through the air in a 61-0 victory over Central Michigan inside Camp Randall Stadium.

The aerial attack, led by junior quarterback Jack Coan, looked crisp, promising and dynamic in moving the chains and stretching the defense.