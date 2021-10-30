MADISON, WIS. -- Wisconsin's defense again made noise in the backfield this weekend, and its second-year outside linebacker certainly provided a charge against a key divisional foe.

Opposing offenses have certainly felt sophomore Nick Herbig imposing his presence during the course of the 2021 season. The numbers may be deceiving, coming into the game with "just" 3.5 sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss in seven contests. However, Pro Football Focus credited him with a team-leading 19 pressures.

Herbig's efforts again paid off for Wisconsin on the field on Saturday with key plays behind the line of scrimmage. He registered a career-high 2.5 sacks on way to six tackles in UW's 27-7 win over No. 9 Iowa.

"He's a playmaker," safety Scott Nelson said. "I think you see it, his ability to change the game and get to the quarterback is some of the best in the country. I think he really should start getting recognized for that because I think a lot of people are getting talked about, but I don't think he's getting the credit he deserves."