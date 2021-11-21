Another year, another Wisconsin running back gashing a Nebraska defense.

Since Nebraska's entrance into the Big Ten, UW has welcomed the program into the conference with long runs and career -- sometimes historic -- performances. Montee Ball, James White, Melvin Gordon, Dare Ogunbowale and Jonathan Taylor all have plagued the Huskers' defense since 2011. At this point, it feels like a prank that has turned into an annual cruel joke outside of the 2020 season when the game was canceled due to elevated COVID-19 numbers within Paul Chryst's program.

Add Braelon Allen's name to this pantheon of Badgers, as the true freshman tailback finished with a career-high 228 yards on 22 carries and three rushing touchdowns in Wisconsin's 35-28 win over Nebraska on Saturday.

Allen described the feeling of being another UW running back that performed well against a Nebraska defense in recent memory.

"It's cool because all week I heard about the yards and touchdowns that we put up on Nebraska every year," Allen told reporters after the game. "So it's cool to kind of continue the tradition of doing that."