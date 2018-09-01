MADISON, Wis. - The No. 4 Wisconsin Badgers were glad to start their 2018 season on the right foot with a solid 34-3 win over Western Kentucky on Friday night at Camp Randall Stadium, but it was easy to see there was still room for growth. The Badgers acknowledged as much after the game, after UW hung 491 total yards of offense on the Hilltoppers despite a few bumps in the road on the offensive side of the ball.