Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-01 01:11:10 -0500') }} football Edit

From The Box: Badgers Show Potential In 2018 Debut

John Veldhuis • BadgerBlitz.com
@JohnVeldhuis
Senior Writer
John Veldhuis has covered Wisconsin football, basketball and recruiting for BadgerBlitz.com on the Rivals.com network since 2012.

MADISON, Wis. - The No. 4 Wisconsin Badgers were glad to start their 2018 season on the right foot with a solid 34-3 win over Western Kentucky on Friday night at Camp Randall Stadium, but it was easy to see there was still room for growth. The Badgers acknowledged as much after the game, after UW hung 491 total yards of offense on the Hilltoppers despite a few bumps in the road on the offensive side of the ball.

Fgxnn15e9bkfkwuqfyq7
Darren Lee
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}