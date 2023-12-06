Playing his first collegiate game in the state of Michigan, Blackwell contributed 10 points, leading the bench in scoring for the seventh time in a 70-57 victory at the Breslin Center.

That list does not include point guard John Blackwell , something that might eat at Izzo over the next four seasons.

Since Rivals.com started ranking recruits in 2002, the 29th-year Spartans coach has signed 48 four-or-five-star prospects. It doesn’t hurt either being in a talent-rich state, and Izzo has done his part by signing highly rated Michigan guards like Keith Appling, Drew Neitzel, Kalin Lucas, Denzel Valentine, and Cassius Winston.

Izzo’s oversight is Wisconsin’s gain with the 6-foot-4, 194-pound combo guard, a native of Highland Park who was likely the most overlooked player in Wisconsin’s three-man 2023 signing class but has easily been its most impactful.

Averaging 17.5 minutes per game, Blackwell leads Wisconsin (7-2, 1-0 Big Ten) in minutes (17.5), scoring (9.1), three-point percentage (43.8), and rebounding (3.2) among the reserves. He’s also savvy (only 10 fouls and five turnovers) and opportunistic by getting his hands on loose balls and in passing lanes, using his physicality to his advantage, and not shrinking in critical moments. He displayed all those traits against the Spartans.

Blackwell’s first basket was the result of a two-man game with Steven Crowl. After making a post-entry pass, Blackwell cut hard to the rim and got a step on defender Tre Holloman. Crowl hit him with a bounce pass and Blackwell made a reserve layup around senior Malik Hall’s outstretched arm to put Wisconsin up 13-5.

Running a two-man break with Kamari McGee later in the half, Blackwell put himself in position to gather an offensive rebound for an uncontested putback on the fast break.

He didn’t make a basket in the second half but he was arguably more impactful. He was in the right position to grab a Max Klesmit air-balled three-pointer, taking one dribble, and going through contact to draw a foul on A.J. Hoggard.

Taking a pass on the perimeter, Blackwell beat Atkins off the dribble and was fouled at the rim, helping quiet momentum following a 6-0 Michigan State run.

After the Spartans cut the lead to three, Blackwell executed a perfect bounce pass between two defenders to a cutting Tyler Wahl, whose dunk at the rim extended the lead back to two possessions.

Wahl extended the favor four minutes later, hitting Blackwell as he cut down the lane to the rim, leading to more drawn contact and two more free throws.

Blackwell made all six free-throw attempts and now ranks fourth in the Big Ten in free-throw shooting at 88.6 percent (31-35).

The list of freshmen guards who have delivered a steady, calming presence on the court is a short one for UW coach Greg Gard. When asked Tuesday night, the names of Brad Davison and Josh Gasser are in that category. It’s becoming apparent that Blackwell has added his name to the list.

“That aren’t many,” Gard said, “but he’s been really, really good in terms of understanding what it takes to be on a successful team.”

Wisconsin’s signing of Blackwell looks more like a deal with each passing game. The Badgers were his only Power Five offer when he committed in April 2022, rewarding Gard and his staff for the early loyalty and attention they gave him.

Izzo said he was “familiar” with Blackwell during the recruiting process, even having him on campus a handful of times. The Spartans never offered, not with Izzo having recently signed four-star guards Jaden Atkins and Holloman.

It was an oversight for at least one night, especially when Atkins and Holloman combined for just seven points on 11 shots in 41 minutes.

“Blackwell did a hell of a job,” Izzo said. “Deserves a lot of credit, comes from a real group program, played well. I thought he was stronger and tougher.”