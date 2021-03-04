"We are looking forward to having Lorne Bowman back with the team," a Wisconsin official told BadgerBlitz.com on Thursday. "Lorne is a valuable part of our program and we are anticipating his return in June."

Wisconsin is expected to have Lorne Bowman back in Madison this summer. The freshman guard has not been with the team this year but recently re-enrolled in classes at UW for the spring semester.

Back in October, Bowman took an indefinite leave of absence in order to "tend to a family matter." According to Lorne Bowman Sr., the situation has been resolved and his son is on a path towards returning to the Badgers.

"Lorne Jr. is doing AWESOME," Bowman Sr. said in a post on a Twitter. "Back in school full time and working out in the gym hard everyday. Our family situation has been dealt with and is behind us now we're looking forward to the future! Madison bound, see you soon!"

While Bowman was away, head coach Greg Gard and the staff have kept the former the standout from Michigan in their future plans.

"Lorne's at home doing the best he can to get himself in a position to join us as soon as possible," assistant Joe Krabbenhoft said in UW's virtual chalk talk prior to facing Rutgers. "We're always in communication with him and hoping for the best, so he's definitely a part of our plans if that's what is best for him in his future."

Bowman, a three-star guard coming out of high school, was the first commit in UW's 2020 recruiting class, which also included Jonathan Davis, Jordan Davis, Ben Carlson and Steven Crowl, in addition to walk-ons Carter Gilmore and Justin Taphorn. The Detroit native was the MLive Metro Detroit player of the year after averaging 25.2 points, 6.2 assists and six rebounds a game in his senior year.

"We’ll just continue to help him and help the family work through his situation and whenever that time comes when it’s appropriate for him to come back - I don’t know when, I don’t have a date or time," Gard said following the win over Northwestern back in late January. "The main thing is to walk this forward at what is best for Lorne and his family."

Regardless of who returns in the backcourt, Bowman will have a chance for playing time in the rotation right away. Now with the regular season coming to a close, there is to be a timetable for his return to the program.