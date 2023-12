MEQUON - Xzavion Mitchell and Stevie Clark form one of the best one-two tandems in the state, and the duo is a big reason why Oshkosh North figures to be a Division 1 title contender come March.

Of the two, Clark, a senior, has already signed with Colgate. Mitchell, a four-star forward, is still in the thick of the recruiting process. It's a balancing act during his junior season.