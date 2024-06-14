On Friday, the standout from Zionsville High School in Indiana announced his commitment to UW. He is pledge No. 19 for Wisconsin in the 2025 cycle.

Eugene Hilton Jr. has been a top priority on Wisconsin's offensive recruiting board for quite some time, and the four-star wide out took an official with the Badgers earlier this month.

Wisconsin hosted Hilton Jr. no less than three times during the course of his recruitment. His most recent visit to Madison came during the weekend of June 7, the only official Hilton Jr. took this month.

He trimmed his list to Wisconsin, Georgia, Miami, Purdue, Ole Miss., Missouri and Kansas prior to Friday.

"The weekend was really cool," Hilton Jr. told BadgerBlitz.com after his official at UW. "I got to walk around and see everything, and I really enjoyed my time with the players. I got a better understanding of everything Wisconsin has to offer.

"They were already up there and this visit helps them get near or at the top. I'm really thinking about them a lot more because everything was great this weekend."

First-year position coach Kenny Guiton served as the lead contact in Hilton Jr.'s recruitment.

"I love Coach G," Hilton Jr. said. "He got there this winter and he's been on me ever since. Very, very consistent and I really appreciate Coach G. I think him and I have built an incredible relationship since he got to Wisconsin and to where we are now.

"I'm a big priority because they didn't take any outside receivers last year. I can fit the way they want to play and they think I'm the guy to help them take that next step. They were on me about being that next big receiver for them."

The Badgers added Hilton Jr. to a receiver class that also features Cameron Miller.

"Coach (Luke) Fickell's main message was that I'm here for a reason and that they really want me," Hilton Jr. said. "Like I said earlier, I can help them get to where they want to go. He stressed player development and that's a big thing for me. I asked him why he picked Wisconsin and he answered all the questions I had for him. Getting to know him more was big and I really respect Coach Fickell.

"Coach G. and Coach Fick said they have Cam right now as a slot guy and they just want me to join him to finish the class."

Fellow receiver Quincy Burroughs served as Hilton Jr.'s host during his official visit.

"Quincy was my host and he was awesome," Hilton Jr. said. "He got me around Will (Pauling) and Rico (Hallman) and they all showed us a great time. They made me feel like I was already there and part of the team. I couldn't ask for a better host. Just a great experience."