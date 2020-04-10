News More News
football

Four-star TE Terrance Ferguson eyeing an official visit to Wisconsin

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

The cut from 30-plus schools to 10 was a difficult one for Terrance Ferguson, who recently trimmed his list to Arizona State, Auburn, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, Washington and Wisconsin.

Now, the 6-foot-5, 220-pound tight end from Heritage High School in Colorado is preparing for one more chop to his scholarship sheet with official visits on the horizon.

2021 tight end Terrance Ferguson has Wisconsin in his top 10.
