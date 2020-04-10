Four-star TE Terrance Ferguson eyeing an official visit to Wisconsin
The cut from 30-plus schools to 10 was a difficult one for Terrance Ferguson, who recently trimmed his list to Arizona State, Auburn, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, Washington and Wisconsin.
Now, the 6-foot-5, 220-pound tight end from Heritage High School in Colorado is preparing for one more chop to his scholarship sheet with official visits on the horizon.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news