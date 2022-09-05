Freitag, who has been to Madison a handful of times, said touring campus with associate head coach Joe Krabbenhoft " was amazing as always.”

Head coach Greg Gard and his staff had multiple recruits on campus Saturday for game-day visits, one of which was four-star point guard prospect Daniel Freitag out of Jefferson High School in Minnesota.

“We did a lot more talking about what it would be like to attend Wisconsin outside of the basketball aspect,” Freitag told BadgerBlitz.com. “Coach Krabbenhoft showed me around campus on a golf cart. It's truly such a beautiful campus and it really can be whatever you want it to be.

"I met a few new faces and also got the rundown on where they stand with NIL today. We then went and got to watch the football game, which was an enjoyable experience.”

Gard was also able to catch up with Freitag, a relationship that continues to grow. Freitag, who plays with Howard Pulley on the AAU circuit, has enjoyed every opportunity to interact with Gard as their relationship is more than just about basketball.

“Coach Gard and I met briefly and talked about where we stand with each other and life outside of basketball,” Freitag said. “I enjoy talking to Coach Gard every chance I get to.”

Freitag, at 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds, was also joined by fellow Badgers Chucky Hepburn and Kamari McGee over the weekend, as well as his AAU teammate Jackson McAndrew. Wisconsin offered McAndrew on Saturday, giving the AAU teammates an opportunity to play with each other after high school if they so choose.

“Chucky Hepburn and Kamari McGe were good company. I like how they hold themselves and I look forward to continue building a connection with them,” Freitag said. “The football experience was awesome. I enjoyed myself pregame with Jackson McAndrew, Kamari, Chucky and Jalen Suggs. It was also great to see them get the win. The atmosphere was unmatched.”

With offers from Wisconsin, Baylor, Iowa, Nebraska Iowa State, and Minnesota, the top 100 recruit has visits to Iowa and Nebraska next on his calendar.

“I plan on visiting Iowa and Nebraska soon,” Freitag said.