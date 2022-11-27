Shortly before announcing his decision, Terek took some time to answer a few questions about being Notre Dame's newest commit.

Notre Dame remains hot on the recruiting trail with its newest commitment coming from four-star offensive lineman Chris Terek . The Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard West standout had been a longtime Wisconsin pledge prior to announcing his decision to flip to the Irish moments ago.

What made you decide that Notre Dame was the place for you in the end?

"The football tradition mixed with the academics is top tier in every category. I also felt most comfortable there."

Had you planned on making this decision for a while or did today's Wisconsin coaching news prompt this to happen?

"Notre Dame is the only other school I've been looking at since coach (Paul) Chryst was fired. Now, with the coaching change and uncertainty, I feel Notre Dame is the place for me."

Were there any coaches, players or recruits at Notre Dame that you connected with throughout the recruiting process?

"I developed a great relationship with coach (Marcus) Freeman and coach (Harry) Heistand. They are both awesome. Chris Watt, the offensive line graduate assistant, also played at my high school and I’ve known him for a while. My kicker Marcello Diomede is a close buddy and he’s also committed there."

What is your message to the Notre Dame fans?

"I’m excited to get to work at Notre Dame. I believe we are building something special in the 2023 and 2024 classes."