Andrew Gentry caught the attention of Wisconsin offensive line coach Joe Rudolph at the Badgers' camp last summer.

Since then, the two sides have stayed in close contact as the sophomore from Columbine High School in Colorado developed into one of the top prospects in the 2020 class. And Thursday, UW offered the 6-foot-8, 290-pound four-star offensive tackle, who earned all-state recognition in 2017.