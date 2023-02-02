Marquise Lightfoot, a top five prospect in the state of Illinois, is in high demand. With no less than 37 offers, the four-star prospect's scholarship list includes Michigan State, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Notre Dame and Tennessee, among many others.

Thus far, Lightfoot has taken trips to Michigan State, Minnesota, Michigan and a trio of visits to Notre Dame. His most recent visit to Wisconsin this past weekend, however, stood out.

"It was amazing," Lightfoot told BadgerBlitz.com. "The vibe that I got from the coaching staff was actually something I had never seen before."