Mason Posa , a four-star linebacker from New Mexico, made the news public after he informed the staff during an official visit. He is commit No. 18 for UW in the current cycle.

One of Wisconsin's top overall targets in the 2025 recruiting class announced his commitment to the Badgers on Thursday.

Posa, from La Cueva High School, racked up 25-plus offers during the course of his recruitment. In late May, he trimmed his list to three schools: Wisconsin, Oregon and Texas A&M.

Despite being listed as an outside linebacker, Posa projects on the inside for the Badgers. His lead recruiter was coordinator Mike Tressel. Posa visited Madison no less than three times during the course of his recruitment.

As a junior, Posa, 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, racked up 133 total tackles, nine sacks and two interceptions. He is also a three-time state wrestling champion at various weight classes.

Posa joins an inside linebacker class for Wisconsin that previously included in-state standout Cooper Catalano. The Badgers are likely done at the position moving forward.

------------

"Posa recently became a four-star linebacker but he has great potential to move even higher and I hope we can see him at a national event because his film is phenomenal. Coming off the edge blitzing or tracking down ball carriers or using his length to tip balls or pick them off, it's no surprise that Posa had 133 tackles and nine sacks last season.

"He's a production machine. If the comp at Wisconsin is Tackett Curtis, I'd say Posa might not be as physically developed but he has a lot more athleticism at the same stage."

-Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney