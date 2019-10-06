Though the action on the field was impressive during Wisconsin's 48-0 win over Kent State, Justice Sullivan came away talking about what the Badgers had going on being the scenes after his first visit to UW on Saturday.

"The visit was really fun," Sullivan told BadgerBlitz.com. "We saw the athletic center and we went on the field for warm-ups and them saw the team come out of the tunnel. After the game we were in the locker room and they showed us the different stuff they have, like the nap pods and floating tanks.