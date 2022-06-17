Four-star Jaquez Keyes on official visit to Wisconsin: 'RBU is real'
Jaquez Keyes, who committed to the Badgers in mid-May, took his official visit to Wisconsin this past weekend.
While on campus, the four-star tailback from Ironton High School in Ohio dove into the tradition at UW, specifically at his future position.
"It feels amazing and RBU (running back university) is real at Wisconsin," Keyes told BadgerBlitz.com. "They've put a lot of running backs in the league and I'm really thankful to have the opportunity to be next in line for them."
