 Corey Smith is one of Wisconsin's top targets in the 2024 class
{{ timeAgo('2022-08-12 17:27:20 -0500') }}

Four-star in-state tailback Corey Smith calls Wisconsin "RBU"

MUSKEGO - Four-star tailback Corey Smith, one of Wisconsin's top targets in the 2024 class, talks recruiting and his upcoming season at Waukesha Catholic Memorial.

