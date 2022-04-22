Four-Star Friday: Five prospects join Rivals' four-star status

"Although Dowdell shows his shiftiness in a variety of ways, the Mississippi running back is not afraid to initiate contact and drive through defenders for extra yardage. His 6-foot-2, 210-pound frame provides some versatility out of the backfield at the next level as well as his ability to create space in the open field. "While he may not have track speed, once in the open field Dowdell can turn on the burners and fly past defensive backfields. One of the more productive backs in the state of Mississippi a year ago, Dowdell rushed for 2,554 yards and 28 touchdowns. Schools such as Tennessee, Ole Miss and Auburn are in the picture with a large group of other Power Five programs." - Harris

"Flowers can line up at corner, nickel or safety and can also impact the game with his high IQ in the secondary. However, it's his ability to close quickly on open receivers in space with ferocity that makes him a lethal safety for the next level. In the run game, Flowers flies down into the backfield and makes one-on-one tackles with ease, even if the ball carrier holds a size advantage. F "lowers is patient on misdirection plays and rarely gets fooled by fakes in the backfield. Holding five offers including Baylor and Texas Tech, Flowers could have a big summer and fall on the recruiting trail." - Harris

"A true weapon that can affect the game both on offense and special teams, Jenkins uses his 10.84-second 100-meter speed to fly into the open field where he is rarely, if ever, caught from behind. Jenkins' strong lower half provides great balance, making it difficult for tacklers to get a firm grasp on him from down low. "Jenkins provides true all-purpose potential at the next level as well because he lines up both inside and outside while also taking passes out of the backfield. His recruitment remains relatively open with Arkansas, LSU, Oklahoma State and more involved heading into his high school's spring ball season." - Harris

"When you turn on the film of Keys you cannot help but get excited. This is a prospect with good size and a ridiculous ability to make plays in confined space. He has a high motor, great change of direction and comes with bad intentions every time he makes a tackle. "The intriguing thing about Keys is his versatility. While I look at his film and see him as a difference-maker on defense, there are other teams who see him as a feature running back. Look no further than Wisconsin offering him to play in the offensive backfield this past weekend. Whether it be offense or defense, there is one thing for certain: Keys is a playmaker who will get the crowd juiced by the way he plays. "Along with his recent offer from Wisconsin, Keys also has offers from multiple Group of Five schools. Keys has a chance to be special and you should expect his recruitment to pick up drastically in the coming months." - Cosgrove

