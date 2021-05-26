Four-star DT Keith Miles Jr. trims list to three schools

Wisconsin, Georgia Tech and Texas still remain for the 6-foot-4, 288-pound junior from St. Peter's Prep in New Jersey. Miles Jr. is set to visit all three officially - Tech on June 11, UW on June 18 and Texas on June 25 - next month.

The Badgers offered Miles Jr., the No. 23 defensive tackle in the country, in April of 2020. Assistant Mickey Turner was the lead contact early on, but potential position coach Ross Kolodziej has been the main contact since joining the on-field coaching staff this winter.

“Now that coach Ross is the defensive line coach at Wisconsin, he's changing the philosophy of the defense and I like how the defense is versatile," Miles Jr. told Rivals.com. "That's how he sees me, as a versatile player. I'm one of their top guys and one of their statement guys there and he thinks I could play day one. The education is great there, too.”

Miles Jr. would fill a big need for the Badgers in the 2022 class as defensive tackle who can play the 3- through 5-technique along the line. Curtis Neal, Isaac Hamm, Quentel Jones and Felix Hixon are also top defensive line targets for UW in this cycle.

During the course of his recruitment, Miles Jr. also listed offers from Alabama, Georgia, Miami (FL), Notre Dame, Ohio State and Penn State, among many others.