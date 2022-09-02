Corey Smith is coming off of an incredible off-season that saw him shoot up the rankings in the latest Rivals250 release for the 2024 class. Although the season is young, the Waukesha (Wi.) Catholic Memorial standout has lived up to the hype on the heels of back to back games where he has been nothing short of spectacular.

The Wisconsin running back's lofty ranking and impressive start have also drawn the attention of college coaches from across the country with Auburn being the latest school to extend a scholarship offer. Following his recent offer from the Tigers, Smith sat down to give his thoughts on Auburn as well as his plans to make a Big Ten game day visit this weekend.