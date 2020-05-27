Wisconsin has been working to get Ricardo Hallman on campus since March, but those efforts have been thwarted by the coronavirus.

With that, the staff decided to virtually bring the university to the four-star prospect's living room in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Wednesday.

"The virtual visit was amazing," Hallman told BadgerBlitz.com. "They showed me the campus life, all the facilities, the locker room and even the atmosphere at Camp Randall Stadium.

"It was really the next best thing since I can't get up there. I just thought it was amazing."