 Ricardo Hallman has been in close contact defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard.
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-27 16:49:18 -0500') }} football Edit

"Wisconsin the clear-cut No. 1" for Ricardo Hallman after virtual visit

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Wisconsin has been working to get Ricardo Hallman on campus since March, but those efforts have been thwarted by the coronavirus.

With that, the staff decided to virtually bring the university to the four-star prospect's living room in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Wednesday.

"The virtual visit was amazing," Hallman told BadgerBlitz.com. "They showed me the campus life, all the facilities, the locker room and even the atmosphere at Camp Randall Stadium.

"It was really the next best thing since I can't get up there. I just thought it was amazing."

Four-star cornerback Ricardo Hallman could be close to making a decision.
