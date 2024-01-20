That early connection proved critical, especially during Fickell's transition from Cincinnati to Wisconsin. On Saturday, the Badgers landed a commitment from the four-star projected safety.

Luke Fickell was the first head coach to offer Jaimier Scott a scholarship in November of 2022.

"They were my first offer when they were at Cincinnati," Scott told BadgerBlitz.com in previous interview. "That played a big part because they were the fist school to take a chance on me. They still have that same amount of interest at Wisconsin and they are at the top of my board right now."

Smith, a 6-foot-1, 180-pound junior from Mount Healthy High School in Ohio, chose UW from a top four that also included Michigan, Penn State and Tennessee. He is commit No. 6 for UW in the 2025 class.

Scott was most recently on campus for Wisconsin's junior day this past weekend.

Look for more on this story later in the day from BadgerBlitz.com.