Four questions for Wisconsin basketball heading into the evaluation period

With the live evaluation period set to kick off on Friday, BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at four pressing questions surrounding Wisconsin's basketball program.

Ben Carlson and Matthew Mors, second- and first-year players for the Badgers, respectively, entered the transfer portal this spring. With that, Wisconsin has room to add at least one more piece to its 2022 recruiting class, which currently includes Connor Essegian (scholarship) and Luke Haertle (preferred walk-on).

BadgerBlitz.com noted that UW had interest in Luke Northweather a few weeks ago. Thursday evening, wissports.net’s Mark Miller reported that the 6-foot-10 center will take an official visit to Wisconsin in the “near future.” Northweather, who averaged 29.2 points and 11.4 rebounds per game, was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in Missouri this winter. Dean Oliver is serving as the lead contact in his recruitment.

BadgerBlitz.com also learned through a source that UW will be at Fort Zumwalt North in Missouri on Friday to see Connor Turnbull, who was recently released from his Letter of Intent from Butler. The three-star prospect is also visiting Missouri on Sunday.

"Wisconsin and Iowa probably have more of a national spotlight on them and his skillset kind of fits those systems as well," Fort Zumwalt North coach Michael Uffmann told Rivals.com. "Now you’re getting further away from home and he is close to his family. I think Mizzou played a big part in why he got out."

Finally, Wisconsin has also been linked to Paul Lewis, a three-star point guard from Virginia. Bryant, Cleveland State, East Carolina, Georgetown, James Madison, Maryland and Old Dominion, among others, offered during the course of his recruitment.