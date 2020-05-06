A 6-foot-7, 200-pound forward from Loomis Chaffee School in Connecticut, Santos, who is originally from Geneva, Ill., is waiting to personally hear from a member of the UW coaching staff.

As Wisconsin sifts through its options to fill the last one or two remaining scholarships in the 2021 class, Nate Santos is a new name to watch moving forward.

"They’ve (Wisconsin) been sending letters and they’ve talked to my coach a ton," Santos told BadgerBlitz.com. "But I’ve never talked to them personally. I know a little bit about them but I’d love to learn more.

"I don’t know much because they haven’t talked to me personally, but I know it’s fairly close to home and they’re in a great conference."

Originally a member of the 2020 cycle, Santos tore his ACL last February and reclassified to the current junior class. His older brother, K.J. Santos, played at Missouri and UIC.

"I still think there are a lot of people who haven’t seen me play," Nate Santos said. "I’m just continuing to work hard and being patient."

"I have my strength back and my bounce back, so I'm feeling really good," Santos said in a previous interview. "I didn't play during the AAU circuit, so coaches didn't get to see me. Recruiting is starting to heat up just a little bit."

So far, Creighton, Dayton, Illinois, TCU, Virginia Tech and Xavier have extended offers. Other schools are also showing strong interest this spring.

"I hear the most from Xavier, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Creighton, Marquette and Ole Miss - those are just a few who’ve been in contact with me recently," Santos said. "With Xavier and Virginia Tech, I really like them. They’ve been highlighting how great of a fit I’d be due to my versatility. I’m still learning more about them and their programs.

"I was hoping to take some visits over the spring, but with everything that’s going on I couldn’t. It’s been hard, actually, because visiting a campus gives you a feel for the school, so it makes a difference. I'm looking for if I fit in the program's playing style, my relationship with the coaches and the education and school itself."

In the 2021 class, Wisconsin has commitments Chucky Hepburn, Matthew Mors and Chris Hodges