Saturday, the Badgers, led by assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft , landed a commitment from the 6-foot-6, 185-pound junior from Minnesota. Robison took his official visit to Wisconsin this past weekend.

"We were sitting in the conference room and I just told them after a long meeting," Robison told BadgerBlitz.com on Tuesday. "Coach (Greg) Gard had an amazing presentation, and at the end I told them I was ready to be Badger. I got a little emotional and they were jumping up and down - screaming and excited. It was a super special moment.

"I just feel the connection to Wisconsin when I'm there and when I'm talking to those coaches. I just feel that it's the right place for me. I have formed a relationship with them for almost two years and I just felt like it was time. I know it's early, but I was ready and I'm happy that I made the decision."

Robison, who plays for Howard Pulley on the AAU circuit, is from Lakeville North, the high school that produced both Nate Reuvers and Tyler Wahl. Nolan Winter, a three-star prospect in the 2023 class, is also from the same program and currently committed to the Badgers.

"Nathan, Tyler and Nolan, none of their decisions impacted mine," Robison said. "But there is a feeling of being comfortable with them and what they've done at Wisconsin. I just think our basketball program at Lakeville North and the program at Wisconsin are super similar. How we play on the court and the expectations off the court - all the standards everyone is held to are similar. It makes me feel comfortable and I just know what to expect from them.

"I'm super excited to be able to put everything into winning a state championship this year. I can also enjoy the rest of my high school experience. It just feels great.

Robison, who averaged close to 17 points per game as a sophomore, chose Wisconsin over offers from Minnesota, South Florida, Nebraska, Northern Iowa and St. Thomas. He spent much of his official visit with Wahl, as well as freshman Connor Essegian.

"Tyler was my player host and I have a super good relationship with him," Robison said. "I got to hang out with him a lot, as well as Connor Essegian. They showed us a good time around Madison and then went to Coach Gard's on Friday night. We did a campus tour the next day and had some meetings with the strength coaches and academic advisors. After that we saw the football game and had another meeting with Coach Gard. That's when I ended up committing during that meeting. It was an amazing weekend that produced a super special opportunity for me.

"They can put me at a lot of different positions and I'm a good guy to build a roster around. Their message has been clear the entire time and I've always felt like a big priority for them, and that's important to me."

In the 2024 class, the Badgers also have offers out to Robison's AAU teammates, Daniel Freitag and Jackson McAndrew.

"I'll definitely try and recruit them little but I'm not going to bug them about it too much," Robison said. "I'd love to play with them but they're going to make their own decisions. Playing with them in college would be great, though.

"They (UW) haven't talked about how many guys they want to take in this class and it will depend on certain things, but there's definitely a good chance that it's a big chance for us."