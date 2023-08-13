Former Wisconsin TE Clay Cundiff announces medical retirement
MADISON — Clay Cundiff has rightfully decided to put his body and long-term well-being over football.
Cundiff, who was not listed on the Wisconsin football team's fall roster when training camp began two weeks ago, announced Sunday that he has medically retired. He dealt with several gruesome injuries during his time with the Badgers.
"I have proudly put pads and a jersey on since first grade, but now my body is begging me to hang up my cleats," the former tight tend wrote. "In my 15 years on the field, I have endured multiple season-ending injuries, grueling surgeries, long hospital stays, many broken bones, concussions, slipped discs, you name it.
"I have fought back time and time again, always ready to get out on the field every September. But I cannot keep up with the physical demands of the game anymore. I only have one body and it's now my priority to protect it for my future."
Last season, Cundiff caught nine passes for 142 yards with two touchdowns before suffering a season-ending leg injury in a Week 4 loss to Ohio State. In 2021, he caught three passes for 86 yards and a touchdown before suffering a dislocated ankle and a broken fibula in UW's eighth game.
"Thank you to Badger Nation for your love and support these past four years," Cundiff wrote. "Wisconsin has been very good to me and I am forever proud to be a Badger."
Cundiff then thanked his teammates and coaches.
"I have always put my body on the line for the man next to me," he said. "I never thought twice about that. But as injuries have piled up, I cannot give my all between those two white lines anymore. I am at peace walking away from the game, and I know that our friendships will remain long after this. I love each and every one of you and wish you ultimate success.
"Thank you to every player who stood beside me, to every coach who helped shape me, the trainers and medical staff for all the rehab, and to my family for lifting me up every time I have fallen. The game of football has given me friendships and experiences that I will cherish for the rest of my life, and for this I am so grateful."
_________________________________________________
