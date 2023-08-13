MADISON — Clay Cundiff has rightfully decided to put his body and long-term well-being over football. Cundiff, who was not listed on the Wisconsin football team's fall roster when training camp began two weeks ago, announced Sunday that he has medically retired. He dealt with several gruesome injuries during his time with the Badgers. "I have proudly put pads and a jersey on since first grade, but now my body is begging me to hang up my cleats," the former tight tend wrote. "In my 15 years on the field, I have endured multiple season-ending injuries, grueling surgeries, long hospital stays, many broken bones, concussions, slipped discs, you name it. "I have fought back time and time again, always ready to get out on the field every September. But I cannot keep up with the physical demands of the game anymore. I only have one body and it's now my priority to protect it for my future."

Wisconsin tight end Clay Cundiff (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com) (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)