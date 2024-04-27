Allen will head to the professional ranks after three seasons in Madison, during which he tallied 3,494 rushing yards and 35 touchdowns on 5.9 yards-per-carry. The tailback also reeled in 49 catches for 275 yards.

Braelon Allen , Wisconsin's former starting running back of three years, was selected by the New York Jets in round 4 of the 2024 NFL Draft. At pick no. 134. Allen is the 10th running back off the board.

Allen came to Wisconsin as a talented athlete expected to play safety. But in the summer prior to his freshman year, former head coach Paul Chryst moved the Fond Du Lac native to tailback. The rest is, quite literally, history.

Allen's prolific career has cemented his place amongst Badger legends at running back. As it currently stands in the Wisconsin history books, he's 9th all-time in rushing yards and 11th all-time in rushing touchdowns. His 20 career games with 100-plus yards rushing is tied for 6th all-time. His career average of 5.9 yards-per-carry ranks 4th all-time. Allen also has the longest running play in Wisconsin history, a 96-yard touchdown against Illinois State in 2022.

As a pro prospect, Allen was touted for his strength and physicality, but knocked for a perceived lack of speed, agility and burst. He'll get the chance to prove his doubters wrong in New York.

As a rookie, he figures to present an intriguing option as a powerful change-of-pace back who has the potential to wear defenses down late in games.

Allen is the second Badger off the board in the 2024 NFL Draft.