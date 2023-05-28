Former Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst, who was fired five games into the 2022 college football season, is headed to Texas. Chryst will join Steve Sarkisian’s staff as a special assistant focused on the offensive side of the football, according to Rivals.com's Anwar Richardson.



Paul Chryst in his final moments as Wisconsin's head coach. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

Chyrst will work with an offensive room that returns starting quarterback Quinn Ewers. Texas ranked No. 35 in total offense last year at 429.5 yards per game. Chryst finished 67-26 during his time at Wisconsin, including a 43-18 record in the Big Ten Conference. He won three Big Ten West titles, was a two-time Big Ten coach of the year and was also 6-1 in bowl games. Chryst, 57, also made coaching stops at Pittsburgh (head coach), Wisconsin (offensive coordinator), Oregon State (OC), San Diego Chargers (tight ends), Saskatchewan Roughriders (OC) and Illinois State (OC), among others.