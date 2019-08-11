Before the official announcement, Shelton's agent told BadgerBlitz.com that the Badger defensive back would be heading to the NFC East organization.

A former Wisconsin cornerback receives another shot in the NFL, as the Philadelphia Eagles signed cornerback Sojourn Shelton on Sunday.

During his UW career, Shelton played in 54 games and started 51 of those contests -- the latter mark a school record. While also a four-year starter, he ended his time in Madison with nine interceptions - good for No. 8 all-time at Wisconsin - and his 32 pass break-ups rank fourth in school history.

In his final season as a Badger, Shelton claimed first-team All-Big Ten honors by the media after breaking up 12 passes and picking off four passes in 2016.

No NFL teams selected Shelton in the 2017 NFL Draft after performing in the NFL Combine earlier that spring. He initially signed with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent, but later saw time on the Cincinnati Bengals' practice squad that season. He was waived by the AFC North franchise before the start of the 2018 season.

Shelton joins former Badger teammates Corey Clement and T.J. Edwards in Philadelphia.