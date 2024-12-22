Former Kentucky OLB Tyreese Fearbry announces transfer to Wisconsin

The latest to join the Badgers: Tyreese Fearbry , a projected outside linebacker who played the last three seasons at Kentucky.

Wisconsin is now up to 16 transfer portal commitments this month.

A former four-star recruit in the 2022 recruiting class, Fearbry chose the Wildcats over offers Auburn, Penn State, Pittsburgh and Miami, among many others, coming out of high school.

Over three seasons, Fearbry had 21 total tackles. This fall, the Pennsylvania native played in 11 of Kentucky’s 12 games and had 14 tackles.

Fearbry is the latest portal commit for the Badgers up front. The staff has already landed defensive linemen Micheal Garner, Parker Petersen, Corey Walker and Charles Perkins, as well as edge Mason Reiger and linebacker Antarron Turner.