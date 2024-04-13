Nick Evers, who played last season at Wisconsin after he came to UW from Oklahoma, announced on Saturday his intentions to transfer for a second time. Evers was a four-star prospect and the fourth-ranked dual-threat quarterback coming out of high school, according to Rivals.com. He appeared in just one contest during his freshman season at Oklahoma and did not play in 2023 with the Badgers. Evers will have three years of eligibility remaining at the school of his choice.

Across his final two years in high school, Evers threw for nearly 5,000 yards and 44 touchdowns and rushed for 18 scores. During his senior season, he rushed for 648 yards. Evers signed with Oklahoma over offers from Florida, Auburn, Penn State and Texas Tech, among others. At Wisconsin, Evers was behind Tanner Mordecai, Braedyn Locke and Marshall Howe in 2023. This spring, he was regularly with the No. 3 unit behind Tyler Van Dyke and Locke. Moving forward, freshman Mabrey Mettauer and redshirt freshman Cole LaCrue are expected to move up the depth chart. The Badgers also have a commitment in the 2025 class from three-star Landyn Locke. “Sometimes by letting those guys roll with the (No.) 1s that gives the Nicks (Evers) and the rest of the crew some opportunity to roll with the 2s as well," head coach Luke Fickell said after practice No. 1. "We've got a young freshman kid (Mettauer) who's here who needs to get reps and Nick Evers who has been here for another year who needs to get reps. So we've got to be able to throw those guys not just with the (No.) 3 crew because there is a different look to what you're doing.” The spring transfer portal window officially opens April 15.