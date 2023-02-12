Although used mostly on special teams this season, the 22-year-old Chenal started in eight games and finished the season with 35 tackles, one sack, and three tackles for loss. He made his presence known on the sport’s biggest stage, finishing with six tackles and a sack.

The former Grantsburg (Wis.) High and University of Wisconsin linebacker ended his first NFL season hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy, as the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35, in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona.

Leo Chenal made the most out of his rookie year in the NFL.

Chenal was among the best linebackers in college football his junior year, recording 115 tackles, 18.5 tackles-for-loss, eight sacks, and two forced fumbles in 2021. He finished No. 7 in the FBS in tackles-per-game (10.4) and No. 2 in tackles-for-loss-per-game (1.6).

One of only two FBS players with 115+ tackles and 18.0+ tackles-for-loss, Chenal declared for the NFL Draft after earning Big Ten Linebacker of the Year and First-Team All-American honors. The Chiefs drafted him with the 103rd overall pick in last April’s draft (third round), the first of five UW players selected.

UW was guaranteed to have one former player be crowned a world champion, as former inside linebacker T.J. Edwards is a starter for the Eagles. The 26-year-old Edwards was named a first-team All-Pro by Pro Football Focus this season after finishing with a career-best 159 tackles, two sacks, 10 tackles for loss, and seven passes defended. Edwards’ 159 tackles were seventh-most in the NFL this season and second-most in Philadelphia’s franchise history.

Edwards finished with six tackles and a pass defended in his first Super Bowl appearance.

Although not on the active roster, the Chiefs picked up former Badgers running back Melvin Gordon on November 29 and added him to the practice squad. Gordon had a decorated career during his four seasons at Wisconsin, winning the Doak Walker Award, being named the Big Ten Offensive Player and Running Back of the Year in 2014, and a unanimous All-American.

Originally entered the NFL as a first-round pick (15th overall) by the San Diego Chargers in the 2015 NFL Draft, Gordon spent three seasons with Denver before being cut in November.

Chenal and Gordon become the 22nd and 23rd former Badgers to earn a Super Bowl ring, as Wisconsin has been represented in 36 Super Bowls, including 13 of the last 14.