Five Wisconsin targets to watch at the WIAA state finals
No. 1: Stratford offensive tackle/defensive end Ben Barten
The game: Division 5: Saint Mary's Springs (13-0) vs. Stratford (11-2) - 4 pm. (Thursday)
Why watch: Junior Ben Barten is Wisconsin's lone commitment in this year's state playoffs in Madison. A 6-foot-6, 255-pound two-way lineman from Stratford High School, Barten, who has 84 total tackles (22 for loss) and six sacks this fall, committed to the Badgers in late October.
"Ben has a really high football IQ with a great motor," Stratford head coach Jason Tubbs told BadgerBlitz.com. "When you see his tape this year, you'll see him chase down guys 30 or 40 yards down the field on defense. As an offensive lineman, he's very physical and finishes all his blocks. He'll be good on either side."
No. 2: Waukesha Catholic Memorial defensive end JC Latham
The game: Division 3: Catholic Memorial (12-1) vs. West De Pere (13-0) - 10 a.m. (Friday)
Why watch: Just a sophomore, JC Latham is already one of the most heavily-recruited players in the state. At 6-foot-6 and 275 pounds, Latham, who has racked up 90 tackles and seven sacks this year, has college coaches from around the country inquiring about his services. At this point, the standout from Waukesha Catholic Memorial has scholarships from Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan, Minnesota, Notre Dame, Penn State and Wisconsin.
No. 3: Brookfield Central tailback Rashad Lampkin
The game: Division 2: Brookfield Central (12-1) vs. Homestead (13-0) - 1 p.m. (Friday)
Why watch: Rasahd Lampkin flew a bit under the recruiting radar for much of his junior season. But the Badgers recently hosted the 2020 running back from Brookfield Central, who has rushed for 2,120 yards and 32 touchdowns on 272 carries in 2018.
No. 4: Waukesha Catholic Memorial outside linebacker Cole Dakovich
The game: Division 3: Catholic Memorial (12-1) vs. West De Pere (13-0) - 10 a.m. (Friday)
Why watch: Along with Latham, projected outside linebacker Cole Dakovich is another Catholic Memorial prospect the Wisconsin coaching staff is taking a long look at. After not playing football as a freshman and sophomore, the 6-foot-5, 220-pound junior is attracting attention from a handful of schools from across the Midwest. Dakovich, who currently has 95 total tackles and six sacks for the Crusaders, visited Wisconsin this fall.
"The coaches said they liked my highlight film and they would stay on top of me," Dakovich told BadgerBlitz.com. "Growing up our family always followed the Badgers."
No. 5: Kimberly defensive end Logan Wilson
The game: Div. 1: Kimberly (12-1) vs. Muskego (13-0) - 4 pm. (Friday)
Why watch: Kimberly has a standing appointment at Camp Randall this time of year, and the 2018 team features a handful of Division 1 prospects. Atop that list is Logan Wilson, who currently has an offer from Iowa. The three-star prospect camped at UW this past summer and is someone the staff will continue to monitor.
Others to watch: 2020 OL Evan Buss (Kimberly), 2020 TE Mitchell Bartol (Kimberly), 2020 OL Terrin Hey (Muskego), 2020 OL Jacob Leszczynski (Muskego), 2021 DB Hunter Wohler (Muskego), 2021 WR/TE David Jopplin (Brookfield Central), 2021 DE Hayden Nelson (Brookfield Central), 2019 WR/TE Howie Newbauer (Homestead), 2020 LB Ben Kreul (Waukesha Catholic Memorial), 2022 DT Cam Done (Waukesha Catholic Memorial), 2022 LB Langston Latham (Waukesha Catholic Memorial), 2020 OL Kerry Kodanko (West De Pere), 2020 TE Bill Wyatt (West De Pere) and 2022 OL Carson Hinzman (St. Croix Central), among others.
*Statistics used in this report are courtesy of wissports.net*