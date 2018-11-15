No. 1: Stratford offensive tackle/defensive end Ben Barten

The game: Division 5: Saint Mary's Springs (13-0) vs. Stratford (11-2) - 4 pm. (Thursday) Why watch: Junior Ben Barten is Wisconsin's lone commitment in this year's state playoffs in Madison. A 6-foot-6, 255-pound two-way lineman from Stratford High School, Barten, who has 84 total tackles (22 for loss) and six sacks this fall, committed to the Badgers in late October. "Ben has a really high football IQ with a great motor," Stratford head coach Jason Tubbs told BadgerBlitz.com. "When you see his tape this year, you'll see him chase down guys 30 or 40 yards down the field on defense. As an offensive lineman, he's very physical and finishes all his blocks. He'll be good on either side."

No. 2: Waukesha Catholic Memorial defensive end JC Latham

The game: Division 3: Catholic Memorial (12-1) vs. West De Pere (13-0) - 10 a.m. (Friday) Why watch: Just a sophomore, JC Latham is already one of the most heavily-recruited players in the state. At 6-foot-6 and 275 pounds, Latham, who has racked up 90 tackles and seven sacks this year, has college coaches from around the country inquiring about his services. At this point, the standout from Waukesha Catholic Memorial has scholarships from Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan, Minnesota, Notre Dame, Penn State and Wisconsin.

No. 3: Brookfield Central tailback Rashad Lampkin

The game: Division 2: Brookfield Central (12-1) vs. Homestead (13-0) - 1 p.m. (Friday) Why watch: Rasahd Lampkin flew a bit under the recruiting radar for much of his junior season. But the Badgers recently hosted the 2020 running back from Brookfield Central, who has rushed for 2,120 yards and 32 touchdowns on 272 carries in 2018.

No. 4: Waukesha Catholic Memorial outside linebacker Cole Dakovich

The game: Division 3: Catholic Memorial (12-1) vs. West De Pere (13-0) - 10 a.m. (Friday) Why watch: Along with Latham, projected outside linebacker Cole Dakovich is another Catholic Memorial prospect the Wisconsin coaching staff is taking a long look at. After not playing football as a freshman and sophomore, the 6-foot-5, 220-pound junior is attracting attention from a handful of schools from across the Midwest. Dakovich, who currently has 95 total tackles and six sacks for the Crusaders, visited Wisconsin this fall. "The coaches said they liked my highlight film and they would stay on top of me," Dakovich told BadgerBlitz.com. "Growing up our family always followed the Badgers."

No. 5: Kimberly defensive end Logan Wilson