Tuesday, the Big Ten announced the 2020-21 fall sports season was postponed due to "ongoing health and safety concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic," according to a conference release. The decision to postpone the season impacts Wisconsin's entire roster, as well as current commits in the 2021 class. But pushing the season to the spring with no guarantee of playing affects a small chunk much more than others. And realistically, there are some athletes on the current roster who may seek out other options. Ultimately, the players most affected by the Big Ten’s call are those who are 2021 NFL Draft prospects. Here are six who fit that category for the Badgers:

No. 1: Left tackle Cole Van Lanen

Starting left tackle Cole Van Lanen. (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

Cole Van Lanen, who started all 13 games last year at left tackle, is probably the top NFL prospect on Wisconsin's current roster. The 6-foot-5, 307-pounds redshirt senior inquired about the NFL last year but opted to return for his final season. This off-season, Van Lanen was named a Walter Camp pre-season All-American and an Outland Trophy Watchlist selection. One more season of tape could have helped Van Lanen cement his status as one of the top offensive tackles in the country heading into the draft.

I’m in disbelief this might be how it ends. #WeWantToPlay — Cole Van Lanen (@colevanlanen5) August 10, 2020

No. 2: Safety Eric Burrell

Starting safety Eric Burrell. (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

Arguably the top returning safety in the conference, Eric Burrell may not get a chance to play his final season in Madison. Pro Football Focus rated Burrell, who recorded 55 tackles - three for a loss - two sacks, nine pass break-ups and a team-leading three interceptions in 2019, as the best returning defensive back in the conference and one of the top returning players in the Big Ten. Burrell, an honorable mention all-Big Ten pick last season, would have had an opportunity to play his way into the NFL this fall.

Let’s be honest everyone.... do they actually think we can do spring competition and couple months later fall??? #Falsehope — Eric Burrell (@EricBurrell_) August 11, 2020

No. 3: Tight end Jake Ferguson

Starting tight end Jake Ferguson. (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)

Tight end Jake Ferguson, who played in 898 of 982 offensive snaps last fall, has put up 30-plus catches and over 400 receiving yards over the last two seasons. In 2019, Ferguson was second - behind only Quintez Cephus - in targets, catches, yards, yards per catch and touchdowns. A third year of strong tape would have almost certainly put the 6-foot-5 and 247-pound redshirt junior in the conversation for the 2021 NFL Draft.

No. 4: Defensive ends Isaiahh Loudermilk and Garrett Rand

Starting defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)

Redshirt senior defensive ends Isaiahh Loudermilk and Garrett Rand are in a similar boat in terms of their NFL future. Neither is a lock to get drafted next year, but both would have had an opportunity to improve their stock. Loudermilk, 6-foot-7 and 297 pounds, may look better on paper, but Rand is also an intriguing prospect because of his ability to play multiple spots along the defensive line. Both have battled injuries during their respective careers, which may be cut short yet again.

No. 5: Offensive lineman Logan Bruss

Starting offensive lineman Logan Bruss. (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)