BadgerBlitz - Five Turnovers Doom No.10 Wisconsin in 17-7 Loss at No.19 Northwestern

The defeat wasted a big defensive effort for the Badgers (2-1) and a chance to win only its second game at Ryan Field since 1999. Instead, the Badgers allowed the Wildcats (5-0) to be the only remaining undefeated team in the Big Ten West and hold the inside track to win the West Division with three weeks remaining.

No.10 Wisconsin committed five turnovers, four off the hands of redshirt freshman Graham Mertz and couldn’t recover in an ugly 17-7 defeat to No.19 Northwestern Saturday afternoon.

EVANSTON, Ill. – Shorthanded on offense, on its heels early defensively against a top-20 program and seeing flags fly against them, the University of Wisconsin managed to keep putting itself in position to escape with its record perfect. And time after time, the Badgers let opportunities slip through their fingers.

With how poorly things started for the offense, victory seemed like a long shot from the beginning. Wisconsin committed four turnovers in the first half, two on each side of the 50-yard line, to stunt momentum and handcuff its defense. Mertz, who had played turnover free his first two weeks, threw two interceptions in the first half (three for the game) and was responsible for one of the fumbles.

UW was fortunate that Northwestern scored only seven points off those turnovers, a 25-yard touchdown pass to receiver Ramaud Chiaokhaio-Bowman from Peyton Ramsey with 56 seconds left in the half that gave the Wildcats a 14-7 lead at the half.

The Badgers defense bowed up after that, allowing only three second-half points to the Wildcats and forcing five straight three-and-outs to begin the half. UW held Northwestern to 263 total yards, including just 85 in the second half, but the Badgers’ stripped-down offense couldn’t string together enough good plays to take advantage.

Wisconsin gained 366 yards of offense, but the Badgers went 3-for-16 on third down and 2-for-4 on fourth down.

The Wildcats – already leading 7-0 – appeared to double its lead early in the first quarter when Riley Lees successfully executed a reverse receiver pass to Chiaokhaio-Bowman that was initially ruled a touchdown. Replay moved the ball back to the UW 1, and the Badgers took advantage when tailback Isaiah Bowser never secured the handoff and outside linebacker Spencer Lytle recovered it in the end zone.

UW promptly drove 80 yards in six plays, the final 49 of which was Chimere Dike’s first collegiate touchdown on a perfect throw from Mertz. It was the Wisconsin’s lone offensive highlight.

The third quarter featured both teams punting a combined nine times and no real rhythm until UW strung two consecutive first downs together near the end of the quarter and got the NU 23. The Badgers passed on a 40-yard field goal and Mertz was crushed by an all-out blitz on fourth down. When Northwestern kicked a 32-yard field goal following the turnover on downs, UW’s fate had been sealed.

Wisconsin is scheduled to play its first home game in over a month next week when it takes on Minnesota. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m.